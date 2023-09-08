Nushrratt Bharuccha Looks Pretty In Creamy Floral Anarkali 

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 05, 2023
Bollywood beauty Nushrratt Bharuccha is a heartthrob in town. And her latest Instagram dump is a treat for fans.
Pyaar Ka Panchnama actress embraces her ethnicity in a creamy floral printed anarkali kurta with matching pajama and dupatta from Paulmi And Harsh.
From AZOTIIQUE, the actress adorns her ethnicity with long green earrings.
But wait, there is more! Her open, short hair, styled in curls, adds up to her magical avatar.
It seems that the diva is looking into our eyes with love.
Nushrratt keeps it simple with a basic eye makeover and glossy pink lips.
She walks like a diva in the floral fit, embracing her enchanting appearance.
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes irresistible charm with her attitude in the floral anarkali.