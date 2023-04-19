Bollywood

Bollywood Actors Who Made Mark In Hollywood Movies

By Srushti Gharat

April 19, 2023

Aishwarya Rai is a leading global icon who played the role of Sonia Solandres in The Pink Panther 2.

Amitabh Bachchan, the Shehenshah of Bollywood, made a Hollywood debut in The Great Gatsby.

Irrfan Khan, the late actor, made his Hollywood debut in Mighty Heart and The Darjeeling Limited.

Om Puri, the late actor who also appeared in a Hollywood movie called Roland Joffe's City of Joy.

Priyanka Chopra went to work in Hollywood, and she made a mark as a main antagonist in Baywatch.

Naseeruddin Shah made a mark in Hollywood as a lead superhero in The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.

In Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Dimple Kapadia appeared in a Hollywood movie as Priya, an arms dealer from India.

Gulshan Grover made a mark for a villain role in a Hollywood movie in The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli And Baloo.

