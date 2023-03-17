BTS Jin, Jimin To V: What's Up With Bangtan Boys

By Aarti Tiwari
March 17, 2023
BTS Boys last year took a hiatus from group songs to venture into their solo projects.
However, ARMY's wondering what's up with the BTS boys and what they are doing now.
He released his solo album 'The Astronaut' in 2022. At present, he is serving compulsory military service in South Korea.
The idol released the Indigo album in 2022. He is currently surfing places and enjoying his Art life.
V released several singles in 2022 and will also appear on the Variety show with Park Seo Joon.
The idol announced that his new single and it will be released in March 2023.
Suga is set to make history with his U.S. tour in the upcoming time.
Jungkook won hearts with his Dreamers song during FIFA World Cup Qatar.
J-Hope announced a new drop lo-fi single before serving compulsory military service.