BTS Jin, Jimin To V: What's Up With Bangtan Boys

By Aarti Tiwari

March 17, 2023

Google

BTS Boys last year took a hiatus from group songs to venture into their solo projects.

Google

However, ARMY's wondering what's up with the BTS boys and what they are doing now.

Instagram

He released his solo album 'The Astronaut' in 2022. At present, he is serving compulsory military service in South Korea.

BTS Jin

Instagram

The idol released the Indigo album in 2022. He is currently surfing places and enjoying his Art life.

BTS RM

Instagram

V released several singles in 2022 and will also appear on the Variety show with Park Seo Joon.

BTS V

Instagram

The idol announced that his new single and it will be released in March 2023.

BTS Jimin

Instagram

Suga is set to make history with his U.S. tour in the upcoming time.

BTS Suga

Instagram

Jungkook won hearts with his Dreamers song during FIFA World Cup Qatar.

BTS Jungkook

Instagram

J-Hope announced a new drop lo-fi single before serving compulsory military service.

BTS J-Hope

