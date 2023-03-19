Music

BTS To Twice: K-pop Songs' Contracted Version Of Feature Films

By Aarti Tiwari

March 19, 2023

BTS's music video Run BTS song was released in 2015.

BTS

The girl band's Deja Vu is like a short film music video released in 2019.

Dreamcatcher

The nap of a Star is the perfect song you must watch, it was released in 2019.

Tomorrow X Together

Enjoy watching this Black Suit music video.

Super Junior

Never Ever is perfect for dancing on and groove.

GOT7

'Why' is a song story every K-pop music lover should listen

ONF

Watch 'Mama' without a break and enjoy it.

EXO

What is Love is all princesses in one frame.

Twice

Peak A Boo is perfect for entertaining yourself.

Red Velvet

