John Wick to The Wire: Lance Reddick’s best works of art

By Aarti Tiwari
March 19, 2023
The multi-talented American star Lance Reddick died Friday morning.
The cause of his death is natural. He was 60 years old and had done some amazing work in Industry.
In this show, he played the role of Charon, released in 2023.
It is a must-watch film released in 2022 by Luke Smith.
Heather Turney Schmidt's film in 2021 shows the struggle to survive.
The murder mystery by Eric Ellis Overmyer one should watch.
This TV series is the venture of a domed human city.
David Simon's The Wire is thrilling to watch, it aired from 2002-2008.