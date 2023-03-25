Music

BTS V Would Have Been A Farmer If Not K-pop Singer; Check Deets

By Aarti Tiwari

March 25, 2023

Kim Taehyung, aka V, is a popular K-pop idol from the world-famous band BTS.

Belonging to a popular band, he has garnered a lot of affection.

His charismatic looks and singing talent made him an audience favorite.

But have you ever wondered what BTS V would have been if not singing?

Certainly, you have, and so we have got you the answer.

BTS V would have been a farmer if not an idol of the popular band BTS.

Also, he would have become a saxophonist.

V got attracted to farming because of his father, a farmer.

