By Aarti Tiwari
March 25, 2023
Kim Taehyung, aka V, is a popular K-pop idol from the world-famous band BTS.
Belonging to a popular band, he has garnered a lot of affection.
His charismatic looks and singing talent made him an audience favorite.
But have you ever wondered what BTS V would have been if not singing?
Certainly, you have, and so we have got you the answer.
BTS V would have been a farmer if not an idol of the popular band BTS.
Also, he would have become a saxophonist.
V got attracted to farming because of his father, a farmer.