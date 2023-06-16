Bollywood

Chetna Pande Wows With Her Ethnicity

By Aarti Tiwari

June 16, 2023

Instagram

Simplicity with a touch of beautiful accessories added to the glam of a simple white chikankari anarkali worn by Chetna Pande. 

The Chikankari Anarkali

Instagram

Isn't Chetna looking like a dream gold in this white printed floral sharara set with her simple makeup and that flower on her ears? 

The Floral Sharara

Instagram

Chetna looked beautiful in this sparkling embellished lehenga with diamond accessories.  

The Sparkling Green

Instagram

Her beautiful smile glowed well in a yellow anarkali kurta with butterfly pants exuding Punjabi vibes. 

The Punjabi Style

Instagram

Chetna Pande makes jaws drop with her dramatic desi look in a printed saree. 

Turns Desi Into Saree

Instagram

The actress looked sunshine with her style in the simple and colourful lehenga. 

The Diwali Glow

Instagram

Uff Uff!! Can't get enough of her gorgeous in this strapless blouse and silk skirt and chunni. 

Instagram

The actress looked in the chikankari salwar suit with her bindi, jhumkas and open hairstyle. 

The Bindi Wala Style

