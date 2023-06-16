Chetna Pande Wows With Her Ethnicity 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 16, 2023
Simplicity with a touch of beautiful accessories added to the glam of a simple white chikankari anarkali worn by Chetna Pande.
Isn't Chetna looking like a dream gold in this white printed floral sharara set with her simple makeup and that flower on her ears?
Chetna looked beautiful in this sparkling embellished lehenga with diamond accessories.
Her beautiful smile glowed well in a yellow anarkali kurta with butterfly pants exuding Punjabi vibes.
Chetna Pande makes jaws drop with her dramatic desi look in a printed saree.
The actress looked sunshine with her style in the simple and colourful lehenga.
Uff Uff!! Can't get enough of her gorgeous in this strapless blouse and silk skirt and chunni.
The actress looked in the chikankari salwar suit with her bindi, jhumkas and open hairstyle.