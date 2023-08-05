Television

Clues To Be The Boho Queen From Hina Khan

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 05, 2023

Hina Khan loves comfort with style, makes her queen of Bohemian fashion. She is glowing in this maxi dress. 

These funky colorful co-ord set looks fun and style.

Hina Khan flaunts her craziness in this purple puffy mini dress.

This amazing pair of one-shoulder printed tops and shorts is a perfect boho pick. 

Hina Khan is in love with these comfy and colorful thigh-high slit jumpsuits. 

The actress can't get over the gorgeous feel in this princess floral maxi dress for vacation. 

Hina Khan exudes gorgeousness in this green-printed cotton dress. 

