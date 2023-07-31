Hollywood

Interesting Facts About Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Barbie

By Aarti Tiwari

July 31, 2023

Google

Do you know Barbie is not the full name but the nickname? Her actual name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Google

A remote-controlled transmitter operated Barbie's car in the film.

Google

Margot Robbie made it mandatory for everyone to wear pink on Wednesday. And when one doesn't, she used to collect fine.

Google

Emma Mackey was also featured as the cast in Barbie as a lookalike joke.

Google

The ambulance in the film that rescued Ken after his surfing was a toy. 

Google

Margot Robbie made her debut singing in the Barbie film. 

Google

The film Barbie painted the city in pink color.

