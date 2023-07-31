Interesting Facts About Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling's Barbie 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 31, 2023
Do you know Barbie is not the full name but the nickname? Her actual name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.
A remote-controlled transmitter operated Barbie's car in the film.
Margot Robbie made it mandatory for everyone to wear pink on Wednesday. And when one doesn't, she used to collect fine.
Emma Mackey was also featured as the cast in Barbie as a lookalike joke.
The ambulance in the film that rescued Ken after his surfing was a toy.
Margot Robbie made her debut singing in the Barbie film.
The film Barbie painted the city in pink color.