Desi Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary in videshi outfits

By Winola Dabre

March 17, 2023

Instagram

Sapna Chaudhary looks very deadly in an all-black dress from Ratnavati Collection.

Instagram

She looks gorgeous in an animal print jacket and black boots.

Instagram

She completes her style with a blue pink pants suit and beautiful silver boots.

Instagram

Traditional and Sapna Chaudhary go hand in hand, as seen by this ensemble.

Instagram

Sapna Chaudhary is in her element wearing a denim jacket and proclaiming herself to be a brave queen, just like her great looks.

Instagram

She looked like a beautiful princess in her white pantsuit.

Instagram

Her blue colors exude confidence and set significant style ambitions for us.

Instagram

The tone is set by Sapna Choudhary's sparkling charisma and her sparkling costume.

Instagram

Dressed in a flowery gown, relaxed on the beach.

