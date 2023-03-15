Did you know Hansika Motwani stole her friend Rinki Bajaj's husband? Check deets inside

By Aarti Tiwari
March 15, 2023
Hansika Motwani is a top actress in the South Indian industry who has amazed us with her talent and style.
She tied the knot with businessman Sohail Kathuria in 2022. But who is Sohail Kathuria?
Sohail is the ex-husband of Hansika Motwani's good friend Rinki Bajaj.
Hansika often gets trolled for stealing her friend's husband.
The actress has expressed her pain in the web show 'Love Shaadi Drama' which is based on her real-life story.
Speaking about it, she said, "I knew Sohail beforehand; it does not mean that all the fault was mine."
She also said, "She has nothing to do with all this, and she is being targeted, as she is a public figure."
It is easy to portray me as a Villain.
Her mother was against her marriage, but she convinced them somehow.