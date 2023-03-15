Bollywood

Did you know Hansika Motwani stole her friend Rinki Bajaj's husband? Check deets inside

Did you know Hansika Motwani stole her friend Rinki Bajaj's husband? Check deets inside

By Aarti Tiwari

March 15, 2023

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani is a top actress in the South Indian industry who has amazed us with her talent and style.

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

She tied the knot with businessman Sohail Kathuria in 2022. But who is Sohail Kathuria?

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

Sohail is the ex-husband of Hansika Motwani's good friend Rinki Bajaj.

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

Hansika often gets trolled for stealing her friend's husband.

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

The actress has expressed her pain in the web show 'Love Shaadi Drama' which is based on her real-life story.

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

Speaking about it, she said, "I knew Sohail beforehand; it does not mean that all the fault was mine."

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

She also said, "She has nothing to do with all this, and she is being targeted, as she is a public figure."

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

It is easy to portray me as a Villain.

Instagram: Hansika Motwani

Her mother was against her marriage, but she convinced them somehow.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story