Disha Patani And Mouni Roy, New BFFs In Tinsel Town

By Aarti Tiwari

March 23, 2023

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani have been sharing pictures on Instagram in recent times.

Both of them are enjoying vacation with friends and treating us with some rare glimpses.

While after watching Mouni Roy and Disha Patani's closeness, we speculate a new BFF in town.

Mouni Roy shared the pictures with Disha and captioned them, "Me & my D at random."

Replying to her, Disha said, "Love you my mon mon."

This makes it clear that the duo are new BFFs in town who are all about love.

Disha also shared pictures holding Mouni and other friends.

She captioned the post, "To new memories and new friends  grateful for them."

