Rakul Preet Singh Teaches To Exude Bossy Vibes In Pantsuits

By Aarti Tiwari

March 22, 2023

Feeling all cool in a green pantsuit with sneakers and minimal makeup.

Go Green

Making heads turn with her unique pantsuit fashion with pink heels and earrings.

Tangerine Pink

Her oversized blue striped pantsuit with black boots and smokey makeup looked stunning.

Striped

Flaunting her charismatic style in a greyish pantsuit with matching heels, pearl earrings, and a messy bun.

Greyish

Slaying like a queen in a shimmery white pantsuit with diamond stud earrings and silver stilettos.

White Shimmers

Soaring hotness in a zebra print pantsuit with a pink pop bralette paired with black heels, earrings, and makeup.

Zebra Print

Being a sass queen in a multicolor jacket with purple pants and yellow pop heels.

Colorful Side

Can't resist her bold and beautiful look in red, and the silver heels uplifted her appearance.

Bold In Red

Be the stunner like Rakul Preet in a dual-color pantsuit with sneakers.

The Dual Color Code

