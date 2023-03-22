Do You Know Athiya Shetty Had Celebrity Crush On This Actor?

By Aarti Tiwari
March 22, 2023
Athiya Shetty is an actress and daughter of superstar Suniel Shetty.
She is quite famous for her fashion and style.
She debuted in Hero and became famous but lasted briefly in Bollywood.
She used to study in the same school as Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.
However, she was a junior to both of them. Also, she shares a great bond with Krishna Shroff.
In an interview, she revealed that she had a major crush on Hrithik Roshan when she was young.
Isn't that obvious, as Hrithik Roshan's charm is irresistible, and we still love him.
Athiya Shetty recently married popular cricketer KL Rahul in an intimate ceremony.