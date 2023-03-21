Janhvi Kapoor's Foodie Venture In Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari
Janhvi Kapoor is a popular actress in Bollywood. She has impressed us with her acting skills.
She sticks to dedicated workouts and diet to keep herself fit.
However, sometimes, she takes a break to enjoy her food love. Here enjoying her ice cream scoop.
A perfect friend's lunch date in Amsterdam, forgetting about the diet goals.
A wholesome meal that makes you feel complete.
Can't say no to food even when working.
Starbucks coffee- never say no to it.
Undoubtedly, pizza is love which Janhvi Kapoor can't resist.