Bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor's Foodie Venture In Pictures

Janhvi Kapoor's Foodie Venture In Pictures

By Aarti Tiwari

March 21, 2023

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is a popular actress in Bollywood. She has impressed us with her acting skills.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

She sticks to dedicated workouts and diet to keep herself fit.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

However, sometimes, she takes a break to enjoy her food love. Here enjoying her ice cream scoop.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

A perfect friend's lunch date in Amsterdam, forgetting about the diet goals.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

A wholesome meal that makes you feel complete.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

Can't say no to food even when working.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

Starbucks coffee- never say no to it.

Instagram : Jahnvi Kapoor

Undoubtedly, pizza is love which Janhvi Kapoor can't resist.

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story