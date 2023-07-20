Television

Do You Know? Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Avinash Sachdeva Dated Rubina Dilaik In The Past

By Aarti Tiwari

July 20, 2023

Avinash Sachdeva, in 2023, participated in Bigg Boss OTT. 

His intense fight with YouTuber Elvish Yadav inside the house made headlines. But do you know he has already dated Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik?

The actor met Rubina on the set of the show Chhoti Bahu in 2008. 

Working together, they became friends and soon started dating each other. 

However, after 5 years of dating, their relationship deteriorated so much that they parted ways. 

As per the reports, Avinash was caught with another girl, so Rubina ended her relationship with him. 

Avinash married Shalmalee Desai in 2015, and after a couple of years, Rubina tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla in 2018.

