Nikki Tamboli's Vacation Diaries Is A Must Visit 

By Aarti Tiwari
July16, 2023
Nikki Tamboli loves to travel and witness the beauty of the world.
Her fun lifestyle, travel, and fashion entertain her fans. Check out places the diva has visited.
The actress is enjoying the beachy and beautiful vibes of the Maldives.
The actress visited everyone's dream place, Paris. Her smile shows her happiness.
Nikki Tamboli looks cool and happy spending time in beautiful Dubai.
The actress had fun on a sunny sandy beach in her bikini avatar.
One cannot miss this place in India for sure. She looks jaw-dropping in a colorful monokini.
Goa