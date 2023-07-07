Bollywood

Suhana Khan Slays In Her Saree Avatar

Suhana Khan Slays In Her Saree Avatar 

By Aarti Tiwari

June 07, 2023

Instagram

Suhana Khan is the daughter of famous actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. 

Instagram

The gorgeous beauty slaying her see-through look in Falguni Shane Peacock's saree.

Instagram

She styled it with green emerald earrings, a high ponytail, and dewy makeup. 

Instagram

Suhana Khan chooses a Manish Malhotra for her glamorous look in creamy white. 

Instagram

Her thin slip blouse and minimal style rounded her appearance.

Instagram

The star kid looks charismatic in a bold red saree by Manish Malhotra.

Instagram

Uff Uff! The actress turns muse in a golden brown see-through embellished saree by Sabyasachi.

Instagram

Her open hairstyle, red bindi, nude lips, and round earrings added to her beauty. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story