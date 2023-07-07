Suhana Khan Slays In Her Saree Avatar 

By Aarti Tiwari
June 07, 2023
Suhana Khan is the daughter of famous actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan.
The gorgeous beauty slaying her see-through look in Falguni Shane Peacock's saree.
She styled it with green emerald earrings, a high ponytail, and dewy makeup.
Suhana Khan chooses a Manish Malhotra for her glamorous look in creamy white.
Her thin slip blouse and minimal style rounded her appearance.
The star kid looks charismatic in a bold red saree by Manish Malhotra.
Uff Uff! The actress turns muse in a golden brown see-through embellished saree by Sabyasachi.
Her open hairstyle, red bindi, nude lips, and round earrings added to her beauty.