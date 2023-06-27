Bollywood

Some Awesome Intriguing Facts About Shraddha Kapoor

By Aarti Tiwari

June 27, 2023

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the town's heartthrobs with her bubbly and versatile personality. 

Shraddha is half Punjabi and half Marathi; her father is Punjabi, and her mother is Maharashtrian. 

In childhood, Shraddha was a topper and secured 95 percent in her 12th boards.

The actress was a tomboy during her childhood days. 

At 16, Salman Khan offered her a role after witnessing her perform at Boston University, but she denied it as she was not ready. 

Like many of us, Shraddha was a huge Hrithik Roshan fan, and she used to collect photos of him and stick them in the book. 

She has Hypermetropia, which is long-sightedness, so she wears specs at home or uses contact lenses.

The actress loves growing homegrown plants like roses, vera, hibiscus, tulsi, money plant, poinsettia, mogra, etc. (Source: Stars unfolded) 

