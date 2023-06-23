You Will Be Shocked To Know Shilpa Shetty's Business Ventures 

By Aarti Tiwari
Shilpa Shetty is a renowned Bollywood actress popularly known for her fitness, dancing skills, and acting.
Apart from that, the actress has grabbed attention with her work in the TV industry.
Additionally, she is brilliant to have invested in different places.
She is a lover of sports. The diva is also a co-owner of the IPL team Rajasthan Royals.
Shilpa also invested in electronics and founded Viaan Mobiles.
Also, she has a perfume brand S2 on her online website named BestDealTV.
Her Simple Soulful by Shilpa Shetty app earns her million, inspiring others as it teaches yoga, fitness, mental health, etc.
She is a successful businesswoman with investments in different sectors, from fashion to health.