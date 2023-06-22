Bollywood

Vidya Balan Is An Epitome Of Elegance In Saree

By Aarti Tiwari

June 22, 2023

Vidya Balan is a heartthrob of Bollywood with her versatility and beauty. 

Uff Uff! The diva looked mesmerizing with her ethnicity in a purple and maroon gold shiny silk saree. 

Isn't she looks the prettiest in this yellow silk saree with her captivating makeup and smile? 

Undoubtedly, her gorgeousness is making go drool over her looks. 

She is a queen of class, and her elegance in this drape is irresistible. 

Vidya Balan knows how to pull attention towards her, just like in this white saree with bold and beautiful makeup. 

Vidya Balan makes jaws drop with her vibrant looks. 

