Malavika Mohanan Looks Divine In White Saree

By Aarti Tiwari

June 18, 2023

Malavika Mohanan is impressive with her charm in the South silk white saree with a contrasting red blouse and minimal makeup. 

The actress looked dreamy in a white organza saree paired with a matching blouse and her effortless style.

The gorgeous Malavika flaunts her magical look in a tissue saree witnessing the sunset.

Uff! Those curvaceous midriffs in the skinny white plain saree look jaw-dropping. 

Her beauty is irresistibly attractive in white, and you can't deny it. 

Malavika flaunts her gorgeousness in a floral embroidered see-through saree. 

The diva exudes her charm in a white digital print saree with pearl accessories and makeup. 

