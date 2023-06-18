Malavika Mohanan Looks Divine In White Saree

By Aarti Tiwari
June 18, 2023
Malavika Mohanan is impressive with her charm in the South silk white saree with a contrasting red blouse and minimal makeup.
The actress looked dreamy in a white organza saree paired with a matching blouse and her effortless style.
The gorgeous Malavika flaunts her magical look in a tissue saree witnessing the sunset.
Uff! Those curvaceous midriffs in the skinny white plain saree look jaw-dropping.
Her beauty is irresistibly attractive in white, and you can't deny it.
Malavika flaunts her gorgeousness in a floral embroidered see-through saree.
The diva exudes her charm in a white digital print saree with pearl accessories and makeup.