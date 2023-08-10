Do You Know? Sakshi Dhoni And Anushka Sharma Were Classmates

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 10, 2023
Anushka Sharma is a renowned actress in the Bollywood. She was born on 1st May 1988.
She was born in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. And she completed her BA degree in Mouth Carmel College in Bangalore.
The actress has been toper in college has also a degree in MM.
While Sakshi Dhoni was born on 19th November 1988 in Assam.
She completed her primary education in a school situated in Assam's Lekhapani where Anushka Sharma was her classmate.
Later Sakshi studied in girls school in banglore and further completed her Hotel Management from Aurangabad.
Sakshi Dhoni is wife of former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni and Anushka Sharma is wife of former captain Virat Kohli. (Source: TimesNow)