Everything You Want To Know About Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Jiya Shankar

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 06, 2023

Jiya Shankar is an Indian actress who marked her debut in acting in the South film Entha Andanga Unnave.

She was an introverted person initially; however, after entering the acting field, she overcame her problem. She learned acting at Anupam Kher Acting Institute in Mumbai.

During her school day, she was inclined towards sports. She used to play Kho kho and was interested in gymnastics.

The actress is raised by her mother alone after her parents parted ways when she was young. 

She rose to fame as Dr. Iravati Desai Pandey in the show Meri Hanikarak Biwi. 

She has also worked in shows like Love by Chance, Good Night India, Queen Hai Hum, Kaatelal & Sons, Pishachini, and others. 

She has also appeared in films like the Telugu film Kanavu Variyam and Marathi film Ved featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

Jiya has a Persian cat. And she named her Sky. ( Source: Starsunfolded)

