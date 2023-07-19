Surbhi Jyoti Teaches To Style Ethnic Salwar Suit 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 19, 2023
The sensational Surbhi Jyoti has an exquisite taste in fashion. Other than her acting skills, her fans look up to her for her fashion and style. Whether you say to look gorgeous in ethnic or slay in western, she can do it all with her sartorial choices. In comparison, her salwar suit fashion has been praised massively. And here, take a look below.
Surbhi Jyoti, in this picture, wore a beautiful stone-embellished kurta paired with matching pajamas and an organza dupatta. She accessorized her look with traditional earrings and a side maan tika. Her appearance looked stunning in this picture.
The diva looked simple yet beautiful in a yellow embroidered anarkali kurta with a contrasting creamy pajama and dupatta. The unique colorful necklace accessorized her look.
Surbhi turned divine in a white chikankari embroidered sharara set. She made it look dreamy with a long chandbaliyan. Her beautiful eyeliner and makeup added to her beauty.
The stunning beauty in this picture wore a chikankari kurta paired with white palazzo pants. She styled it with an oxidized choker and earrings, and the complementing makeup rounded her look.
Here, Surbhi Jyoti wore a beautiful look with light orange kurta embroidery beautifully with threads and paired with a matching dupatta and pajama. She styled it with minimal makeup, small earrings, and traditional paduka footwear.