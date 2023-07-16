Bollywood

Esha Gupta Looks Spectacular In Gowns

By Aarti Tiwari

July 16, 2023

Esha Gupta steals the show with her sunshine-sparkling bodycon gown.

The beauty flaunts the figure in a black designer gown embellished with stones. 

Uff Uff! Isn't she look like a fairytale princess in this white gown? 

Take inspiration from Esha to slay the simple gown with her classy makeup and style. 

The diva glows in a silver glittery gown and her bold makeup. 

Her bold and badass avatar has always been the talk of the town, just like in this blue cutout gown. 

Undoubtedly, you can swipe next after watching this avatar of Esha Gupta in this creamy sequin gown. 

