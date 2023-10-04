Television

From Being Successful Actor To Single Mother: Shweta Tiwari's Inspiring Journey 

By Aarti Tiwari 

Sep 04, 2023

Shweta Tiwari, who belongs to UP, had a major interest in acting, so she started giving auditions after graduation. Today is her birthday, and she turns 43 this year.

She became a household name With her impactful role as Prerna Sharma in the show Kasauti Zindagi Ki. This show ran for over 8 years. 

She met her first husband, Raja Choudhary, through her friends. After dating for some time, the duo tied the knot in 1999. 

Her marriage didn't last long due to her husband's habit of alcohol and violent behavior. She got divorced in 2012 and had one daughter with him, Palak Tiwari. 

Shweta met her second husband, Abhinav Kohli, on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui, and she tied the knot in 2013. She had one son, Reyansh, with him and later parted ways with him too. 

Since then, Shweta Tiwari has been raising her children alone. 

Shweta is a winner of the TV reality show Bigg Boss in the 4th edition and also became the first-ever female to win the trophy.

She has also been part of Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi. 

And now she will appear in action web stories 'Indian Police Force' by Rohit Shetty.

