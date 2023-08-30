Digital

Palak Tiwari Slaying In These Trendy Crop Top

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 30, 2023

Instagram

Palak Tiwari looks fabulous in this checkered halter neck stylish bustier. 

Instagram

The actress is flaunting her midriff in this time knot bralette top. 

Instagram

Can't get over her classy vibes in this corset top with matching flare pants. 

Instagram

Raising the sensuality bar with the basic v-neckline crop top with denim. 

Instagram

Adding fun and excitement with the colourful shades in this trendy crop top. 

Instagram

Be the cutest in this beautiful yellow sunshine crop top with puffy sleeves and ruffle details.

Instagram

Soaring the temperature in her black avatar with the sporty bralette crop top. 

