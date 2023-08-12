Things You Don't Know About Kumkum Bhagya Fame Krishna Kaul 

By Aarti Tiwari
Born on 16th October 1997 in New Delhi had his Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University.
His hometown is in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
He started his journey from a web show Punchbeat as a negative character on ALT Balaji.
Krishna Kaul was also a contestant in MTV Roadies Real Heroes.
Not many know, but Krishna Kaul is also a great cook with amazing acting.
He shares a very close bond with his mother and often mentions it in his interview.
Currently, Krishna Kaul features in the lead role as Ranbir Kohli alongside Mugdha Chapekar in Kumkum Bhagya. (Source: Wikiwiki)