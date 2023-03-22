Fun Facts We Bet You Didn't Know About Scarlett Johansson

By Aarti Tiwari
March 22, 2023
Marvel's Black Widow is a popular Hollywood star and the highest-paid actress.
She has dated some top leading men, including Josh Hartnett, Ryan Reynolds, and Sean Penn.
The diva shares a birthday with fellow Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo.
Though her blockbuster films have been from Marvel. But she has been a queen at the box office on her own.
Scarlett Johansson, too, has faced failure with her least-rated film, The Spirit.
She is also quite inclined to her civic duty and has campaigned for John Kerry and Barack Obama.
Surprising Scarlett Johansson hates the nickname 'Scar Jo' her fans gave her.
Scarlett is also a stunning singer and has also released several albums.
The diva undoubtedly has won several prestigious awards.
Source: cleveland