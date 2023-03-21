Vicky Kaushal’s blazer style files

By Aarti Tiwari
March 21, 2023
Vicky Kaushal looks hotness personified in this classic purple designer blazer suit.
Vicky looks regal in this classic shining sequinned blazer suit with black shades.
When Vicky astounded in his all blue chic pantsuit with brown boots
When Vicky stunned in a stylish black coat suit with silver lining on the edges
White pantsuit goes best with a colourful abstract printed shirt
Here’s when, Vicky Kaushal prompted style and glam in tuxedo suit.
When Vicky Kaushal showed the pastel way in matcha green pantsuit
When Kaushal attended the premiere in a tailored classic pantsuit armour
The sass personified moment at the IIFA in textured black blazer suit.