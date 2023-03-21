Bollywood

Vicky Kaushal’s blazer style files

By Aarti Tiwari

March 21, 2023

Vicky Kaushal looks hotness personified in this classic purple designer blazer suit.

Purple Poise

Vicky looks regal in this classic shining sequinned blazer suit with black shades.

Shining Armour

When Vicky astounded in his all blue chic pantsuit with brown boots

All dope

When Vicky stunned in a stylish black coat suit with silver lining on the edges

Classic in Black

White pantsuit goes best with a colourful abstract printed shirt

Govinda in style

Here’s when, Vicky Kaushal prompted style and glam in tuxedo suit.

Hot in Tuxedo

When Vicky Kaushal showed the pastel way in matcha green pantsuit

Matcha on board

When Kaushal attended the premiere in a tailored classic pantsuit armour

The Gray Man

The sass personified moment at the IIFA in textured black blazer suit.

IIFA

