Gauhar Khan To Dipika Kakkar: New Parents In The Town

By Aarti Tiwari

June 25, 2023

Over the past few months, many stars in the entertainment world welcomed their first child. 

On May 10th, Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first baby boy. 

Business tycoon Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on May 31st.

Pandya Store actress Drashti Maheshwari was blessed with a baby girl on June 5th in Mumbai. 

On June 12th, Prabhu Deva, with his second wife, welcomed a baby girl at the age of 50. 

Famous South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were blessed with a baby girl on June 20th. 

On June 23rd, actor Tanvi Thakkar and Aaditya Kapadia welcomed their first child, a baby boy. 

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their first child, a baby boy on 21sg June. 

