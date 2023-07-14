Television

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Bhavika Sharma's Acting Journey

By Aarti Tiwari

July 14, 2023

Bhavika Sharma made her acting debut with the show Parvarish in 2016. 

Later, she worked in the show Jiji maa for two years, from 2017-2019. 

In 2019, she started making Tik Tok videos and made videos with many famous stars. 

Later, she got major attention with her role as a constable in the show Madam Sir in 2020 on Sab TV. 

Now, the actress got the new role of Savi in one of the famous shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram, with 1.1 million. 

Her engaging posts keep her fans enjoyed with her, just like this one. 

