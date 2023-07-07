Television

Sumbul Touqeer's Marvelous Journey In Industry

By Aarti Tiwari

July 07, 2023

Sumbul Touqeer is a renowned Television actress. 

Her parents were divorced at a young age, and she lived with her father.

The diva in her childhood participated in DID Lil Masters in 2015. 

The actress has worked in many shows in her childhood, like Jodha Akbar, Waaris, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. 

The actress has also featured in the short film Ghar Ki Jyoti in 2019. 

She rose to fame with her role as Imlie in the Star Plus show Imlie.

Sumbul Touqeer has also worked with singer Dhvani Bhanushali in the song Vaaste. 

While her participation in Bigg Boss 16 gathered her major fame.

