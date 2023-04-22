Gorgeous Lehengas Ft. Athiya Shetty

By Srushti Gharat
April 22, 2023
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty looked stellar in a pink and yellow lehenga with a floral-printed sheer dupatta.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty makes her head turn in an ivory lehenga set with a golden border on the dupatta's end.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty shows her toned and in a blue lehenga with golden printed work.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty is elegant in a silver-grey lehenga with ivory patchwork on a sheer dupatta.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty looks stunning in a red lehenga with a chikankari sheer dupatta.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty appeared in an eye-catching pink lehenga with a white lining pattern and sheer dupatta.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty shows her enchanting beauty in a light pink floral printed lehenga set.
Instagram: Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty looks stunning as a bride in a pink-hued lehenga with a matching plunging neckline blouse.