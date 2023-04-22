Bollywood

Gorgeous Lehengas Ft. Athiya Shetty

By Srushti Gharat

April 22, 2023

Athiya Shetty looked stellar in a pink and yellow lehenga with a floral-printed sheer dupatta. 

Athiya Shetty makes her head turn in an ivory lehenga set with a golden border on the dupatta's end. 

Athiya Shetty shows her toned and in a blue lehenga with golden printed work. 

Athiya Shetty is elegant in a silver-grey lehenga with ivory patchwork on a sheer dupatta. 

Athiya Shetty looks stunning in a red lehenga with a chikankari sheer dupatta. 

Athiya Shetty appeared in an eye-catching pink lehenga with a white lining pattern and sheer dupatta. 

Athiya Shetty shows her enchanting beauty in a light pink floral printed lehenga set. 

Athiya Shetty looks stunning as a bride in a pink-hued lehenga with a matching plunging neckline blouse. 

