Happy Birthday Sanaya Irani! Take A Look At Her Acting Journey  

Television
By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 17, 2023
Today is Sanaya Irani's birthday. Born on 17th September 1983, the actress turns 39 years old today.
She rose to fame with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Do as Khushi alongside Barun Sobti in 2011-12
In 2010, the actress featured alongside her husband, Mohit Sehgal, in Miley Jab Hum Tum.
In 2013, she appeared in Chhanchhan with Farhan Khan.
She appeared in the web film Dum Dum Dumroo in 2018 alongside Anil Charanjeett.
Later, she was featured in the thriller web show Zindabaad in 2018.
The actress enjoys a fandom of 3.1 million on her Instagram handle.