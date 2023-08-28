Happy Birthday! Take A Look At Rubina Dilaik's Glorious Journey

By Aarti Tiwari
Today, 27th August, is Rubina Dilaik's birthday. She was born and brought up in Shimla. She wanted to become an IAS officer, and that's when she was selected for the lead in the show Chhoti Bahu.
She became a household name after featuring as Radhika Shastri in Chhoti Bahu.
Later, she went on to appear in shows like Saas Bina Sasural, Punar Vivah- Ek Nau Umeed, and Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.
Breaking stereotype, she amazed with her performance as Soumya Singh, a transgender woman in the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.
In 2016, she was ranked 11th in the 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye, and she was placed 10th in 2017.
She tied the knot in 2016 with Abhinav Shukla in a dreamy wedding.
Later, the actress won the Bigg Boss 14 title in 2020.
In 2023, the actress is all set to mark her film debut in Punjabi film 'Chal Bhajj Chaliye'