Bollywood

Happy World Poetry Day: Amitabh Bachchan To Sushmita Sen Who Are Also Poets

By Aarti Tiwari

March 21, 2023

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also a poet and shares his work on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan

Mirzapur star is a poet whose 'Tum Ladki Ho' grabbed attention.

Shweta Tripathi

The multi-talented is also a poet and shares his poetry on Instagram.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Yet finding a field where Farhan can't excel. His poetries are mystical.

Farhan Akhtar

The queen of literature, Twinkle, is a renowned author and shares her thoughts on social media.

Twinkle Khanna

Gully Boy star is a real-life poet, and his poetries are heart-touching.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

The Miss Universe also treats her fans with a poetic vision.

Sushmita Sen

