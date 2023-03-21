Happy World Poetry Day: Amitabh Bachchan To Sushmita Sen Who Are Also Poets

By Aarti Tiwari
March 21, 2023
Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan is also a poet and shares his work on social media.
Mirzapur star is a poet whose 'Tum Ladki Ho' grabbed attention.
The multi-talented is also a poet and shares his poetry on Instagram.
Yet finding a field where Farhan can't excel. His poetries are mystical.
The queen of literature, Twinkle, is a renowned author and shares her thoughts on social media.
Gully Boy star is a real-life poet, and his poetries are heart-touching.
The Miss Universe also treats her fans with a poetic vision.