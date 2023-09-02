Himanshi Khurana Goes Magical In Lavender Saree And Oxidised Accessories

By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 02, 2023
The heartthrob, Himanshi Khurana, donned a beautiful lavender cotton saree, which she paired contrastingly with a velvet sleeveless low neckline blouse.
Her straight open hairstyle complements her ethnicity.
She elevates her enchanting appearance with peach pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a small bindi.
Her magical saree avatar is a sight to behold.
With her mesmerizing looks, Himanshi is making hearts flutter.
Her elegance and style in this avatar are the epitome of beauty.
To flaunt her 'aadaye,' she accessorized her look with oxidized jhumkas and kadas.