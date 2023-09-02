Bollywood

Himanshi Khurana Goes Magical In Lavender Saree And Oxidised Accessories

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 02, 2023

Instagram

The heartthrob, Himanshi Khurana, donned a beautiful lavender cotton saree, which she paired contrastingly with a velvet sleeveless low neckline blouse. 

Instagram

Her straight open hairstyle complements her ethnicity. 

Instagram

She elevates her enchanting appearance with peach pink lips, blushed cheeks, and a small bindi. 

Instagram

Her magical saree avatar is a sight to behold. 

Instagram

With her mesmerizing looks, Himanshi is making hearts flutter. 

Instagram

Her elegance and style in this avatar are the epitome of beauty.

Instagram

To flaunt her 'aadaye,' she accessorized her look with oxidized jhumkas and kadas. 

