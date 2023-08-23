Subhashree Ganguly Spells Glamour In Sparkling Eye Makeup 

By Aarti Tiwari
Aug 21, 2023
Isn't she exuding an electric look in a royal blue dress and background? And her bold blue eyes add glamour to it.
The diva is all about grace in a red saree. She elevates the quotient with her firey-winged eye shadow.
Bong beauty elevates her bossy black avatar with her bold smokey eyes.
She turns dreamy in lavender ethnic anarkali. Her sparkling purple eyes add chicness.
Subhashree Ganguly grabs our attention with her vibrant look and majestic brown eye makeup.
Slaying the day in a tangerine hue is a perfect badass vibe.
The beauty turns magical in a baby pink saree with matching sparkling eyes.