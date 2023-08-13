Bollywood

Take Code To Be Bengali Beauty From Ritabhari Chakraborty

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 13, 2023

Instagram

Ritabhari Chakraborty is a famous Bengali actress. Her fierce attitude and royalty make her the beauty in the entertainment world.

Instagram

Bengal is known for glamour, and here learn to raise the sensuality bar in a retro polka dot saree with bold eyes and red lips. 

Instagram

Her 'Gulabi Aadaye' in the pink satin saree and her hair decorated with rose looks jaw-dropping. 

Instagram

She is a perfect gorgeous personified in the red embellished salwar suit and stunning accessories. Red is the favorite of Bengalis.

Instagram

The love and dedication for the goddess Durga can be seen in this avatar. 

Instagram

Ritabhari Chakraborty becomes Barbie in a floral dress and pink cycle. 

Instagram

Ritabhari's boldness is making hearts flutter. Isn't she the epitome of beauty? 

Instagram

Ritabhari Chakraborty's love for ethnicity and simplicity has made it an exceptional beauty in Bengal. 

