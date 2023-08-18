Television

Hina Khan-Ankita Lokhande: TV Babu's Soars Sensuality Bar In Plunging Dress

Hina Khan-Ankita Lokhande: TV Babu's Soars Sensuality Bar In Plunging Dress 

By Aarti Tiwari

Aug 18, 2023

Instagram

The stunning beauty soars the hotness level in a black backless and low v-neck dress. 

Hina Khan

Instagram

With her bold looks, Nia makes hearts flutter in a white thigh-high slit and plunging dress. 

Nia Sharma

Instagram

Soaring the sparkling glam in stones embedded bodycon and low neckline dress, Tejasswi looks spectacular. 

Tejasswi Prakash

Instagram

The beauty never fails to ace her fashion. In this metallic glam, the diva makes jaws drop. 

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress blue-ming in a blue plunging mini dress. 

Pranali Rathod

Instagram

The actress wows in a white body-hugging dress with thigh-high slit detailing. 

Shraddha Arya

Instagram

The beauty exudes a Barbie girl look in the sassy pink plunging gown. 

Shiny Doshi

Instagram

Isn't she looking the prettiest soaring the sensuality bar in a brown plunging dress? 

Ankita Lokhande

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story