Hina Khan-Jennifer Winget: Hottest TV Vamps 

By Aarti Tiwari
July 05, 2023
The actress grabbed attention with her negative role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Ki 2
The diva gained fame with her role as Shagun in the famous show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also Vishaka in Naagin 3.
The actress became a household name for portraying negative roles. She has worked in Naagin, Bekaboo and Kahin Kisi Roz.
The character of Komolika became famous because of her in the first season of Kasauti Zindagii Ki.
She is a beauty who knows to portray the negative roles easily. Her character like Svetlana Kapoor, Aliya Mehra and Mohini are famous.
She has created her image with her negative roles in shows like Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani and others.
She became a sensation with her role as psychotic role of Maya Malhotra in the show Beyhadh.