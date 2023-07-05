Television

Hina Khan-Jennifer Winget: Hottest TV Vamps

By Aarti Tiwari

July 05, 2023

The actress grabbed attention with her negative role as Komolika in Kasauti Zindagii Ki 2

Hina Khan

The diva gained fame with her role as Shagun in the famous show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also Vishaka in Naagin 3. 

Anita Hassanandani

The actress became a household name for portraying negative roles. She has worked in Naagin, Bekaboo and Kahin Kisi Roz.

Sudhaa Chandran

The character of Komolika became famous because of her in the first season of Kasauti Zindagii Ki.

Urvashi Dholakia

She is a beauty who knows to portray the negative roles easily. Her character like Svetlana Kapoor, Aliya Mehra and Mohini are famous.

Reyhna Malhotra

She has created her image with her negative roles in shows like Reth, Astitva Ek Prem Kahani and others.

Kamya Punjabi

She became a sensation with her role as psychotic role of Maya Malhotra in the show Beyhadh.

Jennifer Winget

