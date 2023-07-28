Bollywood

Hina Khan To Ayushmann Khurrana: Actors Who Left TV For Movies

Hina Khan To Ayushmann Khurrana: Actors Who Left TV For Movies

By Aarti Tiwari

July 28, 2023

Google

She left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and decided not to work on the small screen as she wanted to venture into films. She did OTT films like Hacked, Unlock, and others that performed well. 

Hina Khan

Google 

The diva rose to fame with her show Kahiin To Hoga, and she debuted in Bollywood in 2009, which was a big flop. 

Aamna Sharif

Google 

The actress appeared in a side role in Kumkum Bhagya, which she left to venture into films. She became a renowned star after her appearance in Sita Ramam.

Mrunal Thakur

Google 

After Meri Aashiqui Hai Tum Se Hi, Radhika left TV to make it big in movies. She has successfully films like Shiddat, Angrezi Medium, Kuttey, and others. 

Radhika Madan

Google 

After her daily soap Chand Ke Paar Chalo, the actress left TV and rose to fame with her film Vicky Donor.

Yami Gautam

Google 

One of the talented RJ and VJ left everything to step into Bollywood. He became a star with his talent and is now known for his impactful hits and performances. 

Ayushmann Khurrana

Google 

Not many the actor began his career on the small screen in Swabhimaan and later, with his hard work, became a renowned name. He has hits like Satya, Pinjar, and Ganges Of Wasseypur.

Manoj Bajpayee

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story