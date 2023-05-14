In Pics: Ananya Panday's Food Date 

By Aarti Tiwari
May 13, 2023
Bollywood Beauty Ananya Panday is one of the foodies in the industry. Check out her food cravings.
A day out in Bandra with some delicious sandwiches.
Ananya Panday is sipping coffee in the cool weather of New York City.
Enjoying some delicious south dish Payasam during Liger promotions.
A day goes perfectly with a delicious and delightful burger bun, just like Ananya Panday's during the shoot.
Ananya Panday can't say no to pizza, and it's the balance of her life.
Some days are only for food. So Ananya is binging with Shilpa for the delicious delicacies.
Ananya wishes only for a bouquet of french fries.