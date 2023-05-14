Bollywood

In Pics: Ananya Panday's Food Date

In Pics: Ananya Panday's Food Date 

By Aarti Tiwari

May 13, 2023

Instagram

Bollywood Beauty Ananya Panday is one of the foodies in the industry. Check out her food cravings.

Instagram

A day out in Bandra with some delicious sandwiches.  

Sandwiches

Instagram

Ananya Panday is sipping coffee in the cool weather of New York City.

Some Drinks

Instagram

Enjoying some delicious south dish Payasam during Liger promotions.

Payasam

Instagram

A day goes perfectly with a delicious and delightful burger bun, just like Ananya Panday's during the shoot.

Burger Binge

Instagram

Ananya Panday can't say no to pizza, and it's the balance of her life.

The Pizza Love

Instagram

Some days are only for food. So Ananya is binging with Shilpa for the delicious delicacies.

 Food Binge

Instagram

Ananya wishes only for a bouquet of french fries.

The French Fries

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story