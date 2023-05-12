Bollywood

Rare unseen early days pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia, check out

Rare unseen early days pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia, check out 

By Srushti Gharat

May 12, 2023

Google

Tamannaah in this blue saree is truly a delight to watch.

Gorgeous in Blue

Google

When Tamannaah Bhatia looked absolutely grand in her white kurta set and no makeup 

Stunning in white

Google

When Tamanaah stunned in orange gym bralette and black high waist yoga pants

Hotness in gym co-ords

Google

We can see young Tamannaah looking all stylish in blue bralette and jeans 

BTS from movie

Google

When Tamannaah looked grand in her blue salwar suit 

Traditional in blue salwar

Google

When Tamannaah looked all gorgeous in black casuals 

Simplicity at its best

Google

When a candid picture with her friends went viral on the internet 

With friends

Google

We see the duo all smiles, cherishing the moment together

Candid with friend

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story