Sonam Kapoor Glams In Black Outfits

By Srushti Gharat

May 11, 2023

Sonam Kapoor looks peppery in a black strapless midi dress with dramatic sleeves. 

Sonam Kapoor looks like a "Queen" in a black midi dress with vintage vibes puffed sleeves. 

Sonam Kapoor looks gorgeous in a black, shirt-styled top with a long poofy skirt. 

Sonam Kapoor shows her curved figure in a black strapless corset bodycon outfit. 

Sonam Kapoor steals the show in a black sheer corset-style bodice with full sleeves and a flared skirt. 

Sonam Kapoor turns heads in a black one-shoulder top with matching flared pants. 

Sonam Kapoor sizzles in a black embellished midi gown with a high neck and long sleeves.

Sonam Kapoor raises her temperature in a black outfit with ruffled sleeves, a belt, and stockings. 

