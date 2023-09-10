By Aarti Tiwari
Sep 10, 2023
Ishita Dutta is a well-known face in the Indian Television and film industry. With her acting prowess, she has carved her niche.
Other than that, her fashion choices have often made her an inspiration for fans.
In the latest Instagram dump, Ishita Dutta can be seen embracing gorgeousness in a black off-shoulder dress with floral prints from the shelves of Purvi Sethia Couture.
The gold stone stud earrings, glossy pink glow, and curly high ponytail, round up her overall glam.
the diva exudes an irresistible glow with the eye-catching floral dress.
Her bubbly, fun-filled, and happy vibes make this a perfect dress for a sunny day.