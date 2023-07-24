Urfi Javed's Out Of The Box Top Wear 

By Aarti Tiwari
Urfi Javed makes her style attention-grabbing. The diva wore a black one-side crop top and hid the other side with her hand.
The diva flaunted her love for Pizza as she made a bralette with the pizza slices.
Urfi goes beyond imagination with her bubble gum crop top.
The actress made her style healthy by styling herself in a kiwi-embedded bralette top.
Urfi Javed stuns as she ditches clothes and hides her modesty with a plate of food and a glass of drink.
Urfi goes namkeen as she wore too yum wrapper co-ord set.