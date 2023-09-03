Jacqueliene Fernandez Ups Fashion Game In Ivory Embroidered Dress On The Red Carpet Of Ciao Venice Film Festival 

By Aarti Tiwari
Recently, Jacqueliene Fernandez made a glamourous appearance on the red carpet of the Ciao Venice Film Festival.
To ace her fashion game, she donned an ivory silver embroidered strapless mini dress paired with a floor-sweeping cape.
She ups her glam in the designer dress by Namita Alexander.
To round her overall appearance, she opted for silver strappy heels and a tiny handbag.
She also posed with film producer Andrea Iervolino.
Also, Lady Monika Bacardi looked fiery hot in a red gown.
Jacqueliene Fernandez posed amidst the water flaunting her attitude.
She made a jaw-dropping glimpse, emphasizing her figure and her beautiful smile.
With her mesmerizing glam, she became a sight to behold.
Her glamorous appearance is making hearts swoon.