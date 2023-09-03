Bollywood

Jacqueliene Fernandez Ups Fashion Game In Ivory Embroidered Dress On The Red Carpet Of Ciao Venice Film Festival

Jacqueliene Fernandez Ups Fashion Game In Ivory Embroidered Dress On The Red Carpet Of Ciao Venice Film Festival 

By Aarti Tiwari

Sep 03, 2023

Instagram

Recently, Jacqueliene Fernandez made a glamourous appearance on the red carpet of the Ciao Venice Film Festival. 

Instagram

To ace her fashion game, she donned an ivory silver embroidered strapless mini dress paired with a floor-sweeping cape. 

Instagram

She ups her glam in the designer dress by Namita Alexander. 

Instagram

To round her overall appearance, she opted for silver strappy heels and a tiny handbag. 

Instagram

She also posed with film producer Andrea Iervolino. 

Instagram

Also, Lady Monika Bacardi looked fiery hot in a red gown. 

Instagram

Jacqueliene Fernandez posed amidst the water flaunting her attitude.

Instagram

She made a jaw-dropping glimpse, emphasizing her figure and her beautiful smile. 

Instagram

With her mesmerizing glam, she became a sight to behold. 

Instagram

Her glamorous appearance is making hearts swoon. 

Thank you, Follow IWMBuzz.com

Check Next Story